The city of Camdenton hopes a new approach could help solve a growing problem. A recently-completed housing study confirms a well-known reality that there is a major need for additional housing options in the area.
City Administrator Jeff Hancock says they city will be taking a fresh look at zoning regulations, where some changes could provide just the spark they’re looking for to address the problem.
Hancock’s comments came during his guest appearance on “The Morning Magazine” on KRMS.
