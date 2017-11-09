The city of Camdenton hopes a new approach could help solve a growing problem. A recently-completed housing study confirms a well-known reality that there is a major need for additional housing options in the area.

NEWS-11-9-17 Hancock Housing Needs - 9th November 2017

City Administrator Jeff Hancock says they city will be taking a fresh look at zoning regulations, where some changes could provide just the spark they’re looking for to address the problem.

NEWS-11-9-17 Jeff Hancock Zoning - 9th November 2017

Hancock’s comments came during his guest appearance on “The Morning Magazine” on KRMS.