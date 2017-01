The show will not go on as planned tonight in Camdenton. The board of aldermen meeting has been cancelled. According to city hall, the next regular meeting of the board will be on the normal Tuesday night, the 17th, starting at the new time of 6:00. During their last aldermen meeting, the board had voted to cancel tonight’s scheduled meeting due to a lack of agenda items and just in case some of the officials weren’t back from the holidays.