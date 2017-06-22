News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Camdenton Awaiting Approval for Airport Grant Application

By Leave a Comment

 camdenton airport

The City of Camdenton has been waiting for the state to receive all of the information necessary to make a grant application to the FAA in order to continue work on the Camdenton Memorial Airport Apron Project. City Administrator Jeff Hancock says that wait is over.

      NEWS-062217-CAMDENTON AIRPORT - 22nd June 2017

Hancock says once they receive the grant the Board of Aldermen will then discuss the construction contract. The construction phases for the project are built around the air show so the two will not interfere with each other.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.