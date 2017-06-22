The City of Camdenton has been waiting for the state to receive all of the information necessary to make a grant application to the FAA in order to continue work on the Camdenton Memorial Airport Apron Project. City Administrator Jeff Hancock says that wait is over.

Hancock says once they receive the grant the Board of Aldermen will then discuss the construction contract. The construction phases for the project are built around the air show so the two will not interfere with each other.