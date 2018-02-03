News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Camdenton BOA Discussing Waterline Replacement

By Leave a Comment

camdenton city logo

A waterline replacement project tops the agenda for this week’s Camdenton Board of Aldermen meeting.  The board is expected to award the contract Tuesday night to replace over 3500 feet of 2-inch line.  The $207,000 project affects Helms Street, Lakeview Circle, Poplar, Roofener, South High, South Ozark, and South Business Route 5.  The board will also consider a resolution to rename a lagoon that’s the center of the controversial TCE debate.  The lagoon near the Dawson plant is currently known as the Hulett Lagoon.  But community members working on the project say that’s unfair to Hulett Chevrolet, which had nothing to do with any dumping or contamination from TCE.  The resolution before the board would rename that area simply as “Lagoon #3.”  The Board of Aldermen meets Tuesday at 6pm in Camdenton City Hall.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.