A waterline replacement project tops the agenda for this week’s Camdenton Board of Aldermen meeting. The board is expected to award the contract Tuesday night to replace over 3500 feet of 2-inch line. The $207,000 project affects Helms Street, Lakeview Circle, Poplar, Roofener, South High, South Ozark, and South Business Route 5. The board will also consider a resolution to rename a lagoon that’s the center of the controversial TCE debate. The lagoon near the Dawson plant is currently known as the Hulett Lagoon. But community members working on the project say that’s unfair to Hulett Chevrolet, which had nothing to do with any dumping or contamination from TCE. The resolution before the board would rename that area simply as “Lagoon #3.” The Board of Aldermen meets Tuesday at 6pm in Camdenton City Hall.