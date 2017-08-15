Camdenton’s Board of Aldermen is expected to clean up some housekeeping issues on their sidewalk project when they meet later tonight. At the last meeting the board tabled a bill for a supplemental agreement with the design and inspection company after raising questions over added fees and the timetable. That issue is back on the agenda tonight and City Administrator Jeff Hancock says the board will be able to address company representatives in person.

JEFF HANCOCK 8-15-17 CUT 1 - 15th August 2017

Hancock says tabling the motion had no impact on the work itself or the timeline for completion.

Work at the airport is also on the agenda for tonight’s Camdenton Board of Aldermen meeting. The board will vote on whether to approve contracts with Crawford, Murphy, & Tilly on the runway apron project. City administrator Jeff Hancock says the federal government will foot most of the bill for the maintenance work.

JEFF HANCOCK RAW 8-15-17 CUT 2 - 15th August 2017

The board is also looking to purchase some neighboring land to clear the way for a runway expansion project. Tonight’s meeting is set for 6pm in city hall.