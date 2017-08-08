Some residents of Camdenton should find out later this morning if they can use their water without boiling it first. Water customers on Bent Tree Lane and Forestway have been under a boil advisory since Sunday following a water line break resulting from storm damages. City Administrator Jeff Hancock says they expect test results back this morning and will issue an update when they come in. Hancock also said they expect to reopen Dawson Road at some time today. It was closed also as a result of storm damage.