Camdenton Considering “Use Tax”

The Camdenton Board of Aldermen will be discussing a proposed “use tax” for city residents at their meeting tonight.  City Administrator Jeff Hancock has included the proposal as part of his report to the board.  It’s based on a version already adopted by the city of Columbia and would apply to purchases made from out-of-state vendors.  Residents and businesses would only have to pay if they spent $2,000 or more a year on qualifying purchases.  Hancock says the use tax would have to be approved by voters and could appear on a ballot as early as April of next year.  A new first ward alderman is also expected to be appointed tonight.  The board needs to add a member to replace Dan Hagedorn who resigned due to health concerns.  Hagedorn will be honored with a resolution of appreciation for his 13 years of service.  Tonight’s meeting begins at 6pm.

