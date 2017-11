There will be a change of venue for the Camdenton driver examination station. Captain Michael

Turner, of the highway patrol, says the current location on West Highway 54 will be closing its

doors at the end of business on Wednesday, November 15th. The new location will be at 146

Rodeo Road, over near the library, with the doors opening there on Monday, the 20th. Testing at

the Camdenton location is conducted every Monday and Wednesday.