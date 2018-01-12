There are still no contested races in the upcoming municipal election for Camdenton. Another incumbent has announced their candidacy for re-election, though. According to City Clerk Renee Kingston, Kerry Shannon has filed paperwork to run for special road district “R.” Other candidates who’ve filed so far are Eric Faes (1-year term in Ward 1) and Bonnie Blankenship Black (2-year term in Ward 1); Sandy Gentry in Ward 2, and Gary Shepherd in the 3rd Ward. The election is scheduled for April 3rd.