The City of Camdenton has hired a new employee to focus on recreation in the city. City Administrator Jeff Hancock, speaking on the KRMS Ozarks This Morning program, says the board of aldermen this week gave it’s approval to funding a recreational specialist.

NEWS-2-8-18 Camdenton Position - 8th February 2018

The board hired Travis Brock to fill that position. He served for 13 years as the activities director at the Piney Ridge Center in Waynesville.