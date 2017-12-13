Officials in Camdenton are sending out an advisory to residents that the city does not endorse any online payment system except NCourt. City Clerk Renee Kingston says the link to the city’s online payment system can be found on the city’s website…www.camdentoncity.com. Kingston also says the use of any other online payment system could, conceivably, delay payment by as much as 14 days resulting in late fees and possible disconnection from the city’s water system due to non-payment. Any questions about online payments should be directed to city hall.