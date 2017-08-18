News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Camdenton Looks to Collect Fines on Delinquent Sidewalk Project

The City of Camdenton is expected to go after a contractor after their sidewalk project went past the deadline.  Hessling Construction had received an extension on the project giving them until Wednesday of this week to get it done.  They failed to do so and now the city can recoup some costs from them.  According to the contract, the company is subject to fines of up to $500 every day that the work continues past that deadline.  Those fines come in addition to $8,000 the city already intended to charge Hessling for the cost to repair a traffic light that they damaged during the project.

