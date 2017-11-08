A 27-year-old from Camdenton faces several sex-related charges involving a teenager with mental disabilities. John Lewis Gregory is charged with rape or attempted rape, assault, armed criminal action and sodomy or attempted sodomy. The charges date back to January of 2016 and allegedly happened in multiple locations. The victim in the case reportedly has the mental capacity of a ten-year old child. Gregory was arrested on Monday. His bond was set at $100-thousand cash only with GPS monitoring.