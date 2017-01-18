A weekend incident lands a Camdenton man in jail on three felony counts including Second-Degree Kidnapping. That’s according to documents filed in the Camden County Courthouse which indicate 24-year-old Antonio Suarez Junior is also charged with one count each of Armed Criminal Action and Unlawful Use of a Weapon-Exhibiting. Details of the incident, which happened sometime Saturday, have not yet been released. Suarez is being held in the Camden County Jail on a $50-thousand cash-only bond.