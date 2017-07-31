A Camdenton man faces several charges after being taken into custody Sunday afternoon by the highway patrol. 41-year-old Colter Capps had been wanted on three felony counts of failing to appear on original charges of possessing a controlled substance, driving while revoked and leaving the scene of an accident. Capps now faces additional charges, according to the highway patrol, of resisting by fleeing, no valid plates, no insurance, driving suspended and for not wearing seat belt. Capps was booked into the Camden County Jail on no bond.