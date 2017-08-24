A 49-year-old from Camdenton is free on a $30-thousand cash bond after being arrested on a sex-related charge. The Camden County Sheriff’s Department says John Tonnies was arrested back on the 16th of this month on a warrant stemming from a year-long investigation. Tonnies is, officially, charged with Statutory Sodomy-First Degree Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a Person Under the Age of 14. Tonnies is scheduled to arraigned on the charge in September.