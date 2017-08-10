News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Camdenton Man Faces Federal Indictment for Defrauding Friends and Associates

gavel

A Camdenton man faces a federal indictment in connection to, allegedly, defrauding friends and associates for more than $700-thousand while serving as the fixed base operator at the Lebanon airport. The U.S. Attorney’s office for the Western District of Missouri announced, on Thursday, that 61-year-old Paul David Ward was charged with wire fraud in the indictment returned this week by a federal grand jury. The indictment alleges, between January 2011 and August 2016, that Ward solicited investments in his company, Lebanon Aviation Service, but instead used the investments for personal expenses and to make Ponzi-style payments to previous investors. The release, from the U.S. Attorneys office also indicates that Ward generally attempted to repay investors who threatened to tell his wife about his failure to repay. The indictment contains a forfeiture allegation which includes a money judgment of more than $264-thousand.

