A 43-year-old from Camdenton faces 12 felony charges after being pulled over and taken into custody by the highway patrol. Reports indicate that it happened shortly before 9:00 Thursday morning. Mark Koelling is charged with three counts of possessing a controlled substance and nine counts of unlawful use of a weapon for, allegedly, possessing a weapon while in possession of the controlled substances. Koelling was booked into the Camden County Jail with his bond set at $25-thousand.