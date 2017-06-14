A Camden County man was arrested Monday after attempting to set an RV on fire while a woman was inside. Camden County deputies received a call just after midnight that a female had locked herself in the RV, located on Rabbit Road, to avoid contact with 46 year old Wesley Dickey of Camdenton. The woman says she smelled smoke and called a neighbor for assistance. While attempting to stop Dickey from lighting the fire, the neighbor was assaulted. Dickey then fled into the woods after the neighbor called 911. Upon arrival to the scene, a deputy ordered Dickey to come out of the woods. He complied with the order but then resisted arrest. He was eventually detained and taken to the Camden County Jail where he faces charges of 1st Degree Arson, 3rd Degree Assault, and Resisting Arrest. He also had a warrant for Contempt of Court.