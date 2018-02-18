A program at Camdenton Middle School is designed to show parents and community members what the kids are doing in the classroom. That’s the simple way to put it. Library Media Specialist Heather DeLaurent (Da-Lorent) says the second annual showcase night is really about showing the community who these kids are.

The night will feature artistic performances including band and poetry readings, along with the various ACI courses, including beekeeping, archery, robotics, drama and more. It’s stuff that DeLaurent says is happening on a daily basis thanks to the schools Leader in Me philosophy.

The showcase night is scheduled for February 26th from 6-8pm and is open to the public.