Camdenton Middle School on Display

A program at Camdenton Middle School is designed to show parents and community members what the kids are doing in the classroom.  That’s the simple way to put it.  Library Media Specialist Heather DeLaurent (Da-Lorent) says the second annual showcase night is really about showing the community who these kids are.

      NEWS-2-18-18 Heather DeLaurent Genius - 18th February 2018

The night will feature artistic performances including band and poetry readings, along with the various ACI courses, including beekeeping, archery, robotics, drama and more.  It’s stuff that DeLaurent says is happening on a daily basis thanks to the schools Leader in Me philosophy.

      NEWS-2-17-18 Heather DeLaurent Classes - 18th February 2018

 

The showcase night is scheduled for February 26th from 6-8pm and is open to the public.

