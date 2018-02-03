We have more details regarding the arrest of a Grandview woman and her partner in crime this week. Amy Middaugh was taken into custody by the Highway Patrol Wednesday morning. It turns out that was part of a larger investigation by the Camdenton Police. CPD says they received a complaint that a purse was stolen from a vehicle at the First Baptist Church on South Highway 5 on Tuesday. The car window was broken out to gain access and the victim’s credit cards had been used at several locations. Wednesday morning, the Highway Patrol stopped Middaugh based on her vehicle description. 40-year old Jason Webb of Raymore was with her. Authorities searched their hotel room and found multiple items stolen from the victim. Middaugh was charged with a felony for stealing, while Webb was charged with five felony stealing counts, tampering with evidence, and identity theft.