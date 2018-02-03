News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Camdenton P.D./Highway Patrol Team Up in Identity Theft Bust

By Leave a Comment

Missouri-State-Highway-Patrolcamdenton police logo

We have more details regarding the arrest of a Grandview woman and her partner in crime this week.  Amy Middaugh was taken into custody by the Highway Patrol Wednesday morning.  It turns out that was part of a larger investigation by the Camdenton Police.  CPD says they received a complaint that a purse was stolen from a vehicle at the First Baptist Church on South Highway 5 on Tuesday.  The car window was broken out to gain access and the victim’s credit cards had been used at several locations.  Wednesday morning, the Highway Patrol stopped Middaugh based on her vehicle description.  40-year old Jason Webb of Raymore was with her.  Authorities searched their hotel room and found multiple items stolen from the victim.  Middaugh was charged with a felony for stealing, while Webb was charged with five felony stealing counts, tampering with evidence, and identity theft.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.