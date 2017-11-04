A popular location for trick-or-treaters in Camdenton continues to be a problem area for law enforcement. Last year Camdenton Police implemented a one-way traffic route for Panoramic and Ha Ha Tonka to deal with vehicular and pedestrian congestion on Halloween. Chief Laura Wright says they tried it again this year, but it didn’t completely work out.

Some traffic did comply, other drivers didn’t. Wright says she’s not sure they got the word out enough prior to this year’s holiday. It’s an area where they’re making progress but may have to rely on more help from the public in the future.

The Camdenton Police did hand out glow sticks for safety this year, a practice they plan to continue next year.