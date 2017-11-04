News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Camdenton P.D. Reviewing Halloween Traffic Patterns

By Leave a Comment

camdenton police logo

A popular location for trick-or-treaters in Camdenton continues to be a problem area for law enforcement.  Last year Camdenton Police implemented a one-way traffic route for Panoramic and Ha Ha Tonka to deal with vehicular and pedestrian congestion on Halloween.  Chief Laura Wright says they tried it again this year, but it didn’t completely work out.

      11-3-17 Chief Wright Halloween 1 - 3rd November 2017

 

Some traffic did comply, other drivers didn’t.  Wright says she’s not sure they got the word out enough prior to this year’s holiday.  It’s an area where they’re making progress but may have to rely on more help from the public in the future.

      11-3-17 Chief Wright Halloween 2 - 3rd November 2017

 

The Camdenton Police did hand out glow sticks for safety this year, a practice they plan to continue next year.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.