Camdenton’s park system is getting some repair work done before the busy times return in the spring and summer. Several roofs will be replaced throughout the park. They include the roofs on both aquatic center buildings, two pavilions and the restroom building on Pam May Drive, and the concession pavilion and restroom building at the ballpark. The repairs will be covered by insurance money from MOPERM at a cost of just over $28,350.