The Camdenton Parks Department remains busy this time of the year. In addition to maintaining the 121 acre city park, off north Business-5, about 20 employees make up the staff at the city aquatic center near the park. Park Director Larry Bennett says, so far, it’s been a good year with most of the effort focusing on maintenance.

NEWS-070617-CAMDENTON PARKS - 7th July 2017

The Camdenton parks department also, recently, did some pretty extensive landscaping at city hall and will have a major hand in the daily operations of the future community center.