Camdenton PD Preps for Halloween

Camdenton Police are preparing for a busy Halloween.  Those preparations include a change in traffic patterns on Panoramic and Ha Ha Tonka Road.  Last year, they implemented a one-way traffic pattern with motorists entering on Panoramic and circling around to exit on Ha Ha Tonka.  This was done to improve safety and traffic flow while dealing with the large amounts of vehicle and pedestrian traffic there.  This year they say they’ll follow the same pattern.  The Camdenton Police also have glow sticks available for anyone who wants to increase their child’s visibility while trick-or-treating.  Glow sticks can be picked up at the police department or from any officer.

