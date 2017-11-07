News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Camdenton Penalizes Contractor After Sidewalk Work Delay

By Leave a Comment

The City of Camdenton is expected to recover some costs from a recent sidewalk project that ran past its scheduled completion date.  The city’s contract with Hessling Construction allowed for penalties if the work wasn’t done on time.  The project was originally supposed to be done in June, but still ran late even after extra days were added on in a change order.  The substantial portion of the work wasn’t done until September, putting the project 15 days over the limit.  The city is expected to approve a change order deducting $7500 in liquidated damages from their next payment.

