Camdenton Police Arrest Suspect After Lengthy Search

A Lebanon man is facing drug charges after initially escaping from police.  Camdenton police say they were responding to a suspicious vehicle call around Palm Gardens when they contacted 26-year old Ryan Lee Bethel.  As Bethel exited the vehicle, a bag containing cash and what police believed to be methamphetamine fell out of the vehicle.  At that point, Bethel took off on foot, running into the woods.  After a lengthy search by Camdenton Police and the Camden County Sheriff’s office, Bethel was captured and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and resisting arrest.

