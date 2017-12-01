A Lebanon man is facing drug charges after initially escaping from police. Camdenton police say they were responding to a suspicious vehicle call around Palm Gardens when they contacted 26-year old Ryan Lee Bethel. As Bethel exited the vehicle, a bag containing cash and what police believed to be methamphetamine fell out of the vehicle. At that point, Bethel took off on foot, running into the woods. After a lengthy search by Camdenton Police and the Camden County Sheriff’s office, Bethel was captured and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and resisting arrest.