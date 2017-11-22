Camdenton Police are cracking down on drivers who are in too much of a hurry near area schools. The department issued a statement saying too many people are going too fast around Camdenton Middle School and Dogwood Elementary. Drivers are to adhere to the posted 30mph speed limit from the square at Business Route 5 and 54 past the schools. You also need to slow down at the crosswalk in case children need to cross. The police also say drivers have been going over the white line to go around on the right side. All of these are violations and the CPD says going forward, they’ll be enforcing them all more diligently.