From 2006 to 2014, the City of Camdenton had a constant decrease in traffic crashes. However, in both 2015 and 2016, that number increased. Police Chief Laura Wright says bringing that number down is a department goal this year.

NEWS-061017-CAMDENTON CRASHES - 11th June 2017

Chief Wright says the three primary accident areas, which are all on Highway 54, are near Wal-Mart, in the Laker Pride Area, and near the square.