News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Camdenton R-3 Holds Meeting to Discuss Videoboard

By Leave a Comment

 camdenton r3 school

Last Thursday, the Camdenton R3 School District met with potential sponsors for a new videoboard they want to invest in as part of their football field renovations. According to Superintendent Dr. Tim Hadfield, they’re still in the very early stages but the results from Thursday seemed promising. He says around ten business representatives showed up and they all appeared interested in the idea. However, he also says he doesn’t want to get too excited until actual written commitments are in place and they plan to call those business representatives later this week. Further discussion regarding the videoboard will take place the next school board meeting.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.