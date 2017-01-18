Last Thursday, the Camdenton R3 School District met with potential sponsors for a new videoboard they want to invest in as part of their football field renovations. According to Superintendent Dr. Tim Hadfield, they’re still in the very early stages but the results from Thursday seemed promising. He says around ten business representatives showed up and they all appeared interested in the idea. However, he also says he doesn’t want to get too excited until actual written commitments are in place and they plan to call those business representatives later this week. Further discussion regarding the videoboard will take place the next school board meeting.