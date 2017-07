Camdenton R-3 has decided to take a proactive approach toward security at one of their schools. The school board voted to install additional security cameras at Dogwood Elementary, although Superintendent Dr. Tim Hadfield says they haven’t had an increase in incidents.

NEWS-070417-DOGWOOD CAMERAS - 4th July 2017

Dr. Hadfield says they felt it was important to cover all areas as adequately as possible to keep the children safe.