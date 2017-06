Camdenton R-3 utilizes a program called I-Ready that is used to predict how the students will perform on their state assessments. The school board received an update on the program. Superintendent Dr. Hadfield was satisfied with the results.

NEWS-061517-CAMDENTON IREADY - 16th June 2017

Dr. Hadfield credits the district’s staff for the great results and says they just need to continue their hard work to stay on the path that their on.