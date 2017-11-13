With the calendar year winding down, the Camdenton R-III School Board will be discussing a pair of year-end reports when they meet tonight. They’re expected to hear the reports on the Lake Career & Technical Center as well as an internal report on the district’s state and federal programs. They’re also expected to start the process for hosting summer school in 2018 and to approve early graduation for qualified students. Tonight’s meeting begins at 5:30 in the administration offices.