News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Camdenton R-III School Board Meeting Planned for Monday

By Leave a Comment

camdenton schools

The calendar year just turned over – and now local educators are looking at next year’s school calendars.  Several drafts of the calendar for the 2018-19 school year will be reviewed at the Camdenton R-III school board meeting next week.  The agenda also includes updates on the district’s strategic plans, approval for a partnership with Yamaha at the Lake Career & Tehnical Center, and budget amendments.  The board has to make some adjustments to account for carryover funds awarded to the district for the Adult Literacy Program.  The Camdenton R-III school board meets Monday at 5:30pm in the administration building.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.