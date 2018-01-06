The calendar year just turned over – and now local educators are looking at next year’s school calendars. Several drafts of the calendar for the 2018-19 school year will be reviewed at the Camdenton R-III school board meeting next week. The agenda also includes updates on the district’s strategic plans, approval for a partnership with Yamaha at the Lake Career & Tehnical Center, and budget amendments. The board has to make some adjustments to account for carryover funds awarded to the district for the Adult Literacy Program. The Camdenton R-III school board meets Monday at 5:30pm in the administration building.