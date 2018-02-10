News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Camdenton R-III Schools Refinancing More Bonds

By Leave a Comment

tim hadfield

A process of refinancing bonds that began in December is expected to continue next week when the Camdenton R3 School Board meets in regular session.  Superintendent Dr. Tim Hadfield says this is the best time possible to refinance and save the district some money.

      NEWS-2-10-18 Hadfield Bonds - 10th February 2018

 

Monday’s meeting agenda also includes recognition of career and technical education month, employees and students of the month, and a public hearing on the proposed calendar for next school year.  That meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in the Administration Building.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.