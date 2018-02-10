A process of refinancing bonds that began in December is expected to continue next week when the Camdenton R3 School Board meets in regular session. Superintendent Dr. Tim Hadfield says this is the best time possible to refinance and save the district some money.

NEWS-2-10-18 Hadfield Bonds - 10th February 2018

Monday’s meeting agenda also includes recognition of career and technical education month, employees and students of the month, and a public hearing on the proposed calendar for next school year. That meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in the Administration Building.