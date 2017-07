Another lake area school district is implementing a program to utilize technology in the classroom. The 1-to-1 initiative provides students with tablets to take home and use at school in order to get their school work done. Camdenton R-3 Superintendent Dr. Tim Hadfield says they voted to implement the plan last week.



The devices will be distributed to the 5th and 9th grade students next school year.