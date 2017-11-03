Camdenton Police are warning that a recent series of vehicle robberies may be more likely to increase than to come to an end. A number of cars were broken into the night before Halloween, with several items including a firearm being reported as stolen. Camdenton Police Chief Laura Wright says people need to be more vigilant and attentive with the holiday season approaching.
All of the vehicles that were tampered with had been left unlocked, matching a pattern from about a month ago when a series of vehicles throughout the county were broken into.
