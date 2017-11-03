News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Camdenton Residents Urged to Take Proactive Steps to Prevent Robberies

Camdenton Police are warning that a recent series of vehicle robberies may be more likely to increase than to come to an end.  A number of cars were broken into the night before Halloween, with several items including a firearm being reported as stolen.  Camdenton Police Chief Laura Wright says people need to be more vigilant and attentive with the holiday season approaching.

      NEWS-11-3-17 Chief Wright Holiday habit - 3rd November 2017

 

All of the vehicles that were tampered with had been left unlocked, matching a pattern from about a month ago when a series of vehicles throughout the county were broken into.

Filed Under: Latest News

