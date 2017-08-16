Residents in the Camdenton R-III school district will be paying a little more in taxes. The board of education has set levy rates for the 2017-18 school year at $2.97 per $100 of assessed valuation. That’s a 10-cent increase over recent years. The board also approved some new requirements for students. Seniors now have to complete CPR training to graduate and freshmen will have to pass an American Civics exam. In other news, the board announced that they’ll be holding an all-school auction September 9th to sell off a variety of surplus property, including computer keyboards, a refrigerator, desks, basketball goals, and more.