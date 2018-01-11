News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Camdenton School Board Approves Yamaha Program

A highly-anticipated new job-training program at Lake Career & Technical Center has been given a thumbs up from the Camdenton R-III school board.  They’ve signed off on agreement with Yamaha to launch Yamaha Marine University. Superintendent Dr. Tim Hadfield says the program has created quite a buzz.

YMU will be open to kids and adult students alike.  It’s believed the program will create immediate job opportunities for those who complete it.  When the program will actually begin is still being worked out.

