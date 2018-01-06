News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Camdenton School Board Expected to Approve Partnership with Yamaha

The Camdenton R-III school board is expected to approve a program Monday that could give students a direct line into the marine industry through Yamaha Marine University.

The technical school partnership program with Yamaha is a nationwide effort to train tech school students for an industry that is lacking in qualified workers.  If approved, students at Lake Career & Technical Center will work on Yamaha equipment, using Yamaha tools and training materials.  Joe Maniscalco says that will put them on the inside track to a career.

There are no costs or fees associated with the program and materials, tools, and equipment are provided for free…including engines and assemblies.

 

