The Camdenton R-III school board is expected to approve a program Monday that could give students a direct line into the marine industry through Yamaha Marine University.

The technical school partnership program with Yamaha is a nationwide effort to train tech school students for an industry that is lacking in qualified workers. If approved, students at Lake Career & Technical Center will work on Yamaha equipment, using Yamaha tools and training materials. Joe Maniscalco says that will put them on the inside track to a career.

There are no costs or fees associated with the program and materials, tools, and equipment are provided for free…including engines and assemblies.