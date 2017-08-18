The Camdenton School Board will be meeting in special session Friday morning. They’re expected to approve a new course for special ed service instruction. They’ll also discuss participation in a traffic study for the intersection of Highway 5 and Lake Road 5-33, Legion Drive. The total cost of the study is $10,000 with MoDot paying 80%, Sunrise Beach contributing 10%, and the school board providing $1,000. These items and others will be taken up at 8:00 a.m. Friday in the high school office conference room.