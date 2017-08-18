News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Camdenton School Board Special Session

By Leave a Comment

camdenton r3 school

The Camdenton School Board will be meeting in special session Friday morning.  They’re expected to approve a new course for special ed service instruction.  They’ll also discuss participation in a traffic study for the intersection of Highway 5 and Lake Road 5-33, Legion Drive.  The total cost of the study is $10,000 with MoDot paying 80%, Sunrise Beach contributing 10%, and the school board providing $1,000.  These items and others will be taken up at 8:00 a.m. Friday in the high school office conference room.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.