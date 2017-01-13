The improving interest rates recently are having an effect on businesses all over the country. The Camdenton School District is no exception. Superintendent Dr. Tim Hadfield says that, while they still saved quite a bit, the interest rate changes, had quite an effect on some bonds they decided to refinance this week.

NEWS-011317-CAMDENTON BONDS - 13th January 2017

The original estimates were nearly $1.3 million. Dr Hadfield says that estimate was based on the rates at that time and they refinanced on the bonds as quickly as possible before there was anymore change in the market.