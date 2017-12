The Camdenton R-III School Board meets in special session this afternoon. They’ll be looking at refinancing some bonds they took out in 2013 and 2014. Superintendent Dr. Tim Hadfield says it’s a cost-saving measure.

NEWS-12-5-17 Tim Hadfield Bonds 1 - 5th December 2017

This is something that the board planned to do later in the year, but Hadfield said a better opportunity presented itself sooner rather than later.

NEWS-12-5-17 Tim Hadfield Bonds 2 - 5th December 2017

Today’s special session begins at 4:15 in the administration building.