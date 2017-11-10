News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Camdenton Shop Hop Begins Next Week

Earlier this week we told you about the city of Camdenton’s efforts to establish an arts advisory council.  One of the events that is serving as a catalyst for that project is the Christmas Shop Hop, which begins next week.  Bill Woods owns Bill’s Art Center.  He says the businesses are coming on board, and they’ll be easy to recognize if they’re taking part.

The idea behind the arts council is to attract more people to the city through art and cultural activity.  It’s believed that will help promote the community and businesses.  Woods says the major goal behind the shop hop is make people aware of what they have in their own backyard.

Woods added that this event is supported by the city, but is conceived and organized by the businesses with no monetary input from the city itself.

