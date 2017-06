At first glance, it looks as though the sidewalk project in Camdenton is almost done. However, City Administrator Jeff Hancock says they actually have another section they’ll be working on after the current one.

NEWS-060817-CAMDENTON SIDEWALKS - 9th June 2017

Hancock says they plan to begin that work very quickly. For convenience purposes, the majority of the work on those sidewalks has been happening at night, which he says will continue to be the case.