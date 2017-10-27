A freshman at Camdenton High School has been chosen to participate in a nationwide program. Maya Irvine is one of just five students in the country selected to serve as a youth afterschool ambassador. The five students involved will be responsible for maintaining a blog on the Afterschool Alliance website. They’ll also design and complete a project to showcase the value of afterschool programs. Irvine participates in the Camdenton FIRST LASER Robotics Team. During the program she’ll be mentored by Sherry Comer, the Director of Afterschool Services for the Camdenton R-III Schools.