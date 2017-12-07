It’s now a waiting game as officials in Camdenton are hoping for good news from the FAA after submitting the city’s five-year capital improvement plan. Included in the plan, according to city administrator Jeff Hancock, are planned improvements at Camdenton Memorial Lake Regional Airport.

NEWS-12-7-17 CAMD Airport Funding 2 - 7th December 2017

The city recently completed all the legwork purchasing 22 pieces of property to clear the way for the runway expansion by up to five-thousand feet. Hangar expansion is also planned at the airport.