Camdenton Submits Improvement Plan to FAA

It’s now a waiting game as officials in Camdenton are hoping for good news from the FAA after submitting the city’s five-year capital improvement plan. Included in the plan, according to city administrator Jeff Hancock, are planned improvements at Camdenton Memorial Lake Regional Airport.

The city recently completed all the legwork purchasing 22 pieces of property to clear the way for the runway expansion by up to five-thousand feet. Hangar expansion is also planned at the airport.

