Camdenton Teacher Succumbs to Cycling Injuries

A Lake of the Ozarks teacher has died following a cycling accident. On June 29th, Camdenton High School teacher Larry Allman was cycling on Horseshoe Bend, near Cherokee Road, when he crashed his bike, breaking his helmet. Due to storms in the Columbia area, flying to University Hospital was not an option, so he was flown to Mercy Hospital in Springfield instead. After spending 11 days in the hospital, it was determined the swelling on Allman’s brain was uncontrollable. He passed away on Sunday.

