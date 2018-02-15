A teenager from Camdenton faces several felony sex-related charges. According to courthouse records, Brent Xander Jones is charged with eight unclassified felony charges of first-degree statutory rape or attempted statutory rape involving a victim under the age of 14. The charges date back to an incident, or incidents, which allegedly happened on December 22. The bond conditions include an order of no contact with anyone under the age of 17. Bond was set at $500-thousand cash-only.