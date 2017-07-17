A Camdenton teenager is seriously hurt in a car-versus-motorcycle accident in Camden County. The highway patrol report says it happened around 5:45 Monday afternoon on Merlin Drive, near Camelot Drive, when 17-year-old James King was attempting to pass a car on the right side. The car, driven by 16-year-old Rachel Harris from Roach, then attempted to make a right turn striking the motorcycle operated by King. King suffered serious injuries and was flown to University Hospital. Harris was uninjured.